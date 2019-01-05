Former state Rep. Jeff Pierce (recently pardoned by outgoing Gov. Paul LePage for a 1983 felony drug-trafficking conviction) has told Maine Public Radio that he did not know it was unlawful for a convicted felon to hunt in Maine.
The question then becomes: Did he buy a hunting license? Every time I’ve bought a license over the years, I had to sign a statement under penalty of a Class D crime. It read: “I am not a convicted felon; or if I am a felon, I have a permit to carry a firearm.”
Jake Morrel
Portland
