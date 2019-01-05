I would really appreciate it if some member of Congress could explain to me the logic, legality and morality of members of Congress, the president and Supreme Court justices being paid during the government shutdown while their support staff and other government employees, many doing actual work, are not paid.

It really boggles my mind, especially since most of the referenced employees at the highest level of the three branches of government probably are more able to go without pay, since they are all well off, than the government employees who are actually going without pay. Pretty disgusting.

Bill Dunn

Yarmouth

