Regarding Len Frenkel’s Dec. 12 letter, “Protect planet by changing lifestyle” (Page A6):
If Mr. Frenkel wants to give up his standard of living and go to homesteading, please do. I’m not going to.
Having worked for 46 years and now living on Social Security, I will not give up my little standard of living until hypocrites like Al Gore (with his mansion and travel by private jet) gives up his.
I have done very little to hurt the environment compared to Mr. Gore. I guess I could stop breathing his air.
Meanwhile, China and India aren’t about to stop their pollution. Under the joke called the Paris accord, China is building coal-fired energy plants at a great rate.
Talk to China, Mr. Frenkel, not to the average American who is living from paycheck to paycheck.
Craig Elliott
Bristol
