Since moving to Maine five years ago, I’ve started my Sunday morning with a cup of coffee and Source. So as you can imagine, I was shocked and very disappointed to learn that you are discontinuing this section (From the Editor, Dec. 30, Page S1). It is the first thing (and sometimes the only thing) I read.

Is there any amount of begging or tears that would get you to change your mind? The information you provide in Source is what Maine is all about. Please bring back Source!

One truly broken-hearted reader,

Debbie Wentworth

North Waterboro

Share

< Previous

Next >