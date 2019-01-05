LEWISTON — Grace Dumond scored 11 minutes into the second period to give Lewiston a 1-0 victory against Cheverus/Kennebunk in a girls’ hockey game Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Leah Landry and Katie Lemieux assisted on the goal as Lewiston (11-0), the No. 1 team in the North, defeated the South’s top-ranked team for the second time in three weeks, both by one goal.

Trinity Atwater made 26 saves for Cheverus (10-2). Lewiston goalie Camree St. Hilaire finished with seven saves.

ST. DOMINIC 12, BIDDEFORD 1: Alexandra Hammerton scored six goals as the Saints (4-3-1) defeated Biddeford/Thornton Academy/Wells (0-11) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Avery Lutryzkowski contributed two goals and three assists. Isabella Webster and Taryn Cloutier each had a goal and an assist, and Giselle Ouellette and Autumn Gonzales chipped in with a goal apiece.

Lily Stark scored for the Tigers.

GREELY 6, WINSLOW 4: Camilla Lattanzi broke a 3-3 tie early in the third period as Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (4-7) beat Winslow/Gardiner (4-7-1) at Family Ice Center.

Linnea Koivisto scored twice for Greely, which also got goals from Claire Stewart, Madison Pelletier and Kerry Roberts.

Katie Bailey, Gabby Benson, Gabby Hebert and Lindsey Bell scored for Winslow.

EDWARD LITTLE 11, GORHAM 1: Caroline Audette and Caroline Tracy each had two goals and three assists while leading Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (10-1-1) past Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (3-6-1) at USM Arena.

Sophia Hartley also scored twice.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 6, KENNEBUNK 0: Nolan Matthews collected two goals and two assists, and the Red Storm (4-2) scored three times in the opening 7:18 to rout Kennebunk/Wells (1-7) at USM Arena.

Zach Chaisson added two goals, and Callaghan Berry and Cam Budway also scored.

Indigo Looper finished with 30 saves for Kennebunk.

PORTLAND/DEERING 6, MASSABESIC 1: Jacob Luce scored twice, Mikias Silva had three assists and Portland/Deering (4-2) scored five times in the third period to beat Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (3-4) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Ryan Becker, Donato Tocci, Colby Winship and Max Cheever also scored for Portland.

Brady Cormier scored in the first period for Massabesic, with an assist from Chris Westgate. Mustangs goalie Gavin Sperlich finished with 34 saves.

ST. DOMINIC 6, BIDDEFORD 0: Will Fletcher recorded a hat trick and the Saints (5-2) shut out the Tigers (4-3) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Zach Pelletier added two goals, Lucas Pushard had a goal and an assist, Dominic Chasse contributed three assists and Matt Fletcher had two.

Gaston Fuksa stopped 26 shots for the shutout. Biddeford’s Justin Larnerd made 46 saves.

MARSHWOOD 5, LAKE REGION 2: Eli Janetos’ third-period goal broke a 2-2 tie, and Henry Honkonen completed a hat trick with two late goals as Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (2-4) secured a win over Lake Region/Fryeburg Academy/Oxford Hills (1-6) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Honkonen also assisted on Connor Kean’s goal in the second period. Wyatt Knightly and Ed Thurston scored in the second period for the Ice Cats.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WINDHAM 48, THORNTON ACADEMY 40: The Eagles (3-5) made 11 of 14 free throws in overtime to complete an upset against the Golden Trojans (5-2) in Windham.

Kaleb Cidre finished with 19 points, including 13 of 14 from the free-throw line, to lead Windham. Chris Naylor added 13 points, Eric Weisser had nine points and five steals, and Dierhow Bol pulled down 15 rebounds.

Peyton Jones paced the Trojans with nine points. Thornton’s Dylan Griffin forced overtime with a basket as regulation time expired.

WAYNFLETE 76, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 40: Soloman Levy and Dominick Campbell each scored 10 points in the first half as the Flyers (6-1) used their size advantage to build a 35-19 lead against the Panthers (3-3) in Portland.

Levy finished with 23 points, Campbell scored 12, and Alex Saade and Diraige Dahia each contributed 11.

Chris Hamblett and Te’Andre King led NYA with 15 points apiece.

SACOPEE VALLEY 60, RANGELEY 54: Michael Murphy scored 30 points for the Hawks (2-5) in a win over the Lakers (5-3) in South Hiram.

Rangeley was led by Kenneth Thompson with 21 points and 18 from Nolan Boone.

FREEPORT 95, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50: Gabe Wagner scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half as the Falcons (6-1) raced out to a 49-22 lead and cruised past the Seagulls (3-4) in Freeport.

Toby Holt added 20 points and Thomas Elias chipped in with 10.

Ryan Crockett led OOB with 23 points, including 14 free throws.

TRAIP ACADEMY 50, YARMOUTH 45: Will Stuart scored 29 points as the Rangers (5-3) beat the Clippers (2-5) in Kittery.

Treshaun Brown added 10 points.

LISBON 80, WISCASSET 32: The Greyhounds (5-3) opened the game with a 23-0 run en route to a win over the Wolverines (1-7) in Wiscasset.

DJ Douglass paced Lisbon with 26 points.

Haiden Dunning had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Wiscasset.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 65, RICHMOND 42: Connor Davies scored 22 points to lead the Mustangs (5-3) past the Bobcats (1-8) in Richmond.

Dylan Lajoie and Gabe Martin each made four 3-pointers, and finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Caleb Densmore topped Richmond with 12 points. Nick Adams had nine and Kenny Bing scored eight.

WATERVILLE 54, JOHN BAPST 43: The Purple Panthers (1-7) outscored the visiting Crusaders (3-6) by a 22-8 margin in the fourth quarter to earn their first win of the season.

David Barre scored 16 points, Nicholas Wildhaber added 15 and Jack Lloyd had 13 for Waterville.

John Bapst got 13 points from Ethan Newcomb, and nine apiece from Jagger Cummings and Rhett McDonald.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION 45, POLAND 39: Shauna Hancock scored 15 points, and the Lakers (4-4) broke away from an 18-18 tie with a 15-7 edge in the third quarter as they defeated the Knights (2-6) in Poland.

Allison Ferland and Sophia Vallee each had nine points for Poland.

WINSLOW 51, ORONO 24: Paige Trask scored 13 points and Weslee Littlefield added 12 to lead the Black Raiders (6-2) to a win over the Red Riots (2-7) in Winslow.

Ellie Sockabasin led Orono with 13 points.

