BANGOR — Parise Rossignol scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half and the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat the University of Maryland-Baltimore County 84-44 in an America East game Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Center.

The Black Bears (9-6, 2-0 America East) made 15 3-pointers and the margin of victory was their largest since a 96-54 win over Robert Morris in 2002. The point differential was also Maine’s largest over a conference opponent since it defeated Drexel by 42 in 1997.

The 15 3-pointers are the most for the Black Bears since they made a school-record 16 on Dec. 5, 2017.

Rossignol was 7 for 9 from the floor, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Kelly Fogarty added a career-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, while Fanny Wadling had nine points and six rebounds.

Tyler Moore scored 11 points and Kayla Jackson had 10 for UMBC (7-7, 0-1).

SOUTHERN MAINE 48, KEENE STATE 40: Jackie Luckhardt had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Huskies (8-2, 4-1 Little East) beat the Owls (2-10, 0-4) at Gorham.

Lilly Shlimon scored 12 points for Keene State.

BATES 54, COLBY 47: The Bobcats (5-5, 1-1 NESCAC) scored six straight points to end the game and beat the Mules (5-7, 0-2) in Lewiston.

Meghan Graff had a game-high 17 points for Bates, while Julia Middlebrook added 10. Taylor McVeigh had 11 rebounds.

Jackie Albanese scored 11 points and Katie McCrum had 10 for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 63, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 54: The Nor’easters (8-4, 3-2 Commonwealth Coast) used a 16-2 second-half run to rally by the Golden Bears (8-4, 3-2) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Jocelyn Chaput and Abby Cavallaro both finished with 18 points for UNE.

Allie Goodman had 10 rebounds.

Meghan Orbann had 15 points for Western New England.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 1, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 0: Michelle Weis scored the only goal of the game late in the third period and the Black Bears (12-7-1, 5-7-1 Hockey East) beat the Terriors (8-6-5, 5-5-4) in Orono.

Anna Zikova had an assist on the goal.

Carly Jackson made 26 saves to earn her first shutout of the season. It was the fifth shutout of her career.

Corrinne Schroeder had 21 saves for Boston University.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, PLYMOUTH STATE 2: Julianne Sheehan had the first hat trick of her career as the Nor’easters (12-2-1) beat the Panthers (2-7-3) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Tatum Gietl added a goal and two assists for the Nor’easters, while Alex Mitchell chipped in a goal and Kenady Nevicosi had two assists.

Gabbie Igo stopped 42 shots for the Panthers, while Julia Benjamin had 22 saves for the Nor’easters.

HAMILTON 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Kate Piacenza scored 1:50 into the game and the Continentals (8-3) rolled past the Huskies (4-6-4) in Clinton, New York.

Kelli Mackey had three assists for Hamilton.

Missy Segall added a goal and an assist, while Nancy Loh and Michaela Giuttari also scored a goal.

Britney Evangelista finished with 48 saves for Southern Maine.

COLBY 2, WESLEYAN 0: Aimely Michaud-Nolan scored midway through the second period and the Mules (5-2-3, 4-2-0 NESCAC) defeated the Cardinals (3-6-0, 1-3-0) at Waterville.

Tess Dupre and Cassidy Holzer each assisted on Michaud-Nolan’s goal.

Anna Cosentino added a goal in the final seconds of game with an assist from Lauren Klein for Colby.

Allegra Grant stopped 30 shots for Wesleyan, while Cierra San Roman recorded 21 saves for Colby.

WILLIAMS 3, BOWDOIN 0: Amanda Reisman had a goal and an assist as the Ephs (8-2-1, 4-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (0-10-1, 0-4) in Brunswick.

Michaela O’Connor and Abby Brustad each added a goal for Williams.

Avery Dunn, Meghan Halloran and Brynn Puppe all had an assist.

Chloe Heiting stopped 36 shots to earn the shutout.

Kerri St. Denis had 37 saves for Bowdoin.

