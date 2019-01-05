HOUSTON — Andrew Luck threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and the Indianapolis Colts raced out to a big lead and cruised to a 21-7 win over the Houston Texans in an AFC wild-card game Saturday.

Luck put on a show in his hometown, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns before halftime to help the Colts (11-6) build a 21-0 lead.

Indianapolis advances to face the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round next weekend.

Houston (11-6), which overcame a 0-3 start to win the AFC South, gave up too many big plays and couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half to fall into the huge hole.

Deshaun Watson, who was sacked an NFL-leading 62 times in the regular season, was sacked three times and hit eight more times in a disappointing playoff debut.

He finished with 235 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception.

NOTES

FINES: San Francisco safety Antone Exum Jr. was fined $53,482 by the NFL for his hit on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods last Sunday.

Exum was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play in which he hit Woods in his midsection in the third quarter of the 49ers’ 48-32 loss while breaking up a deep pass.

Kiko Alonso and Robert Quinn of Miami were docked $10,026 for unnecessary roughness, and Jordan Mills of Buffalo was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct after they were all ejected for their roles in a skirmish between the teams last Sunday.

JETS: The team announced it completed an interview with Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers coach and the third known coach to meet with New York since Todd Bowles was fired last Sunday night.

The Jets met with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday, and former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Friday.

New York is also expected to interview Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard in Dallas on Sunday and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken early next week. ESPN reported that Monken will meet with the Jets on Tuesday after interviewing with Green Bay on Saturday and then Cincinnati on Monday.

DOLPHINS: New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is the third candidate to interview for the Dolphins’ coaching job, joining Brian Flores of New England and Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Allen went 8-28 as head coach of the Raiders before being fired four games into the 2014 season.

Since he joined the Saints, they have risen from 31st in yards allowed in 2015 to 14th this season.

