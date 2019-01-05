Kaapo Kakko scored with 1:26 remaining Saturday night to give Finland a 3-2 victory against the United States in the championship game of the world junior hockey championships at Vancouver, British Columbia.

It was the third gold medal in the last six world juniors tournaments for the Finns.

Finland held a 2-0 lead until the Americans scored two quick goals midway through the final period.

• Kirill Slepets had a hat trick and Russia beat Switzerland 5-2 to finish third.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the first women’s slalom of 2019 at Zagreb, Croatia, to match her personal-best winning streak in the discipline with seven straight victories.

The American two-time overall champion built on a big first-run lead of more than a second to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 1.25 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.75 seconds behind in third.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: P.J. Dozier sank a driving layup and Andrew White converted a pair of free throws after a Dozier rebound as the Maine Red Claws (8-15) scored the final four points, pushing out to a 109-102 victory against the Drive (9-13) in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Maine was led by Justin Bibbs with 23 points and Archie Goodwin with 22. Dozier added 17 points, White 14 and Vitto Brown 13.

Mike Bethea led the Drive with 22 points, and Johnny Hamilton and Marcus Thornton each scored 19.

HORSE RACING

ECLIPSE AWARDS: Justify, Accelerate and Monomoy Girl are the three finalists for Horse of the Year. The top prize will be handed out Jan. 24. Justify won the Triple Crown, Accelerate won the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Monomoy Girl capped her year with a win in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

Justify won all six races in his career before retiring in July because of issues with his left front ankle. The rest of the year belonged to Accelerate, who won his last four races.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: A person familiar with the negotiations said reliever Zach Britton and the New York Yankees agreed to a $39 million, three-year contract.

GOLF

PGA: Gary Woodland made a 65-foot eagle putt and finished with a birdie for a 5-under 68 to keep his three-shot lead in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Rory McIlroy and Woodland were tied late in the third round when McIlroy missed birdie chances at the par-5 15th and had to scramble for par on the 16th. In the group behind him, Woodland made his eagle to regain the lead.

