Re: “The LePage legacy” (Dec. 30, Page A1):

On his way out the door to Florida, Paul LePage leaves Maine trailing the other New England states in education, access to health care and capital investment, while the state leads New England in the percentage of households experiencing hunger and food insecurity. Maine is desperately in need of a younger, more diverse workforce, but is losing the war for talent thanks in part to the governor’s racist and bigoted rhetoric – a major turnoff to millennials.

But the most shameful legacy of Paul LePage and his Republican enablers is the refusal to expand Medicaid and allow access to life-saving naloxone for overdose victims. How many Mainers died prematurely or suffered needlessly because of the governor’s cruel indifference to the will of the voters? Caring for the well-being of citizens is infinitely more important than growing the state’s rainy day fund.

David Vickrey

Cape Elizabeth

