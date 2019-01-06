Allow me to sum up the Maine Sunday Telegram front-page centerpiece article “Triumph and tumult: The LePage legacy” (Dec. 30) with an analogy.

Instead of governor of Maine, assume Paul LePage is head of a household. His so-called accomplishment is an increase in household savings. Hooray! This means he and his family can afford retirement homes in at least two states, enjoy travel and golf outings and boost the economy with their increased ability to spend.

All he had to do to achieve these wondrous results was ignore the most vulnerable member of his household – a young child with disabilities, a teen with opioid addiction or an aging parent. While this may be an accomplishment, it is hardly a triumph.

Patty Morris

Cape Elizabeth

