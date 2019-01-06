Your article on Paul LePage (Dec. 30) did not mention several things that had important impacts on the state:

His basically kicking out Statoil and its planned $120 million investment in offshore wind. That went to Scotland and became a $200 million-plus project.

Today's Letters

The many, many millions of federal dollars that would have come into the state if he had implemented MaineCare expansion.

The negative health consequences of his refusal to support clean energy.

Edward Riggs

Albion

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles