Your article on Paul LePage (Dec. 30) did not mention several things that had important impacts on the state:
• His basically kicking out Statoil and its planned $120 million investment in offshore wind. That went to Scotland and became a $200 million-plus project.
• The many, many millions of federal dollars that would have come into the state if he had implemented MaineCare expansion.
• The negative health consequences of his refusal to support clean energy.
Edward Riggs
Albion
