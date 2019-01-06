Your article on Paul LePage (Dec. 30) did not mention several things that had important impacts on the state:

• His basically kicking out Statoil and its planned $120 million investment in offshore wind. That went to Scotland and became a $200 million-plus project.

• The many, many millions of federal dollars that would have come into the state if he had implemented MaineCare expansion.

• The negative health consequences of his refusal to support clean energy.

Edward Riggs

Albion

