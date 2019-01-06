I read with interest in the Dec. 30 Maine Sunday Telegram the detailed and thorough compilation by Sen. Susan Collins of her many legislative accomplishments in 2018 (“Focus on division distracts from progress made by Congress“), but I searched in vain for any reference to what was probably the most important vote of her career: the one she cast giving Brett Kavanaugh a lifetime seat on the highest court in the land.

Why is the senator hiding her light under a bushel? Bad staff work, perhaps.

Laurence Pope

Portland

