ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys receiver Allen Hurns underwent surgery for a broken left ankle Saturday night and then said that he’d be ready to play next season.

Hurns suffered the gruesome injury in the first quarter of the 24-22 wild-card victory against Seattle.

Hurns was being dragged down by safety Bradley McDougald at the end of a 14-yard catch for a first down when his lower left leg appeared to buckle.

Hurn, 27, writhed in pain on the turf as medical personnel rushed out to immobilize his leg. He was taken off the field on a cart after being placed on a stretcher, tears streaming down his face.

Several players from both teams crowded around the stretcher as Hurns was wheeled off. Hurns held up his left fist as the crowd cheered while the cart was driven off the field.

DOLPHINS: Dallas secondary coach Kris Richard became the fourth candidate to interview for Miami’s coaching job.

Fresh off his team’s wild-card playoff win over Seattle, Richard met Sunday with the Dolphins. They earlier interviewed New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, New England linebackers coach Brian Flores and Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

BROWNS: The team interviewed Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who padded his coaching resume Saturday with an impressive playoff performance.

Eberflus met with General Manager John Dorsey and other members of the front office one day after his defense bottled up Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Colts’ 21-7 wild-card win. The Colts sacked Watson three times, harassed him all game and intercepted him once to advance.

TEXANS: Houston remains optimistic about its future despite a playoff loss because it’s confident it finally found its franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson after years of misfires at the position.

“Every position is important …but you have to have a quarterback, and we have a quarterback,” Coach Bill O’Brien said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we have the type of person and the type of quarterback that you need here to win in this league.”

