BASEBALL

The Cleveland Indians acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki in a trade Sunday with the New York Mets.

The Indians sent right-hander Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty to New York for Plawecki, who played in 78 games – 64 starts – for the Mets last season. Plawecki batted .201 with seven homers and a career-high 30 RBI.

The Indians were in the market for a catcher after trading Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in December. Plawecki likely will platoon with Roberto Perez.

• The Houston Astros traded infielder J.D. Davis and a prospect to the New York Mets for three minor leaguers.

TENNIS

BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL: Kei Nishikori won his first ATP title since Memphis in 2016 with a dominating final set to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in Australia.

Nishikori, who lost nine consecutive ATP finals over 52 tournaments in nearly three years, broke Medvedev’s serve on four consecutive points in the final game to clinch the match in 2 hours, 6 minutes

• Karolina Pliskova won her second Brisbane women’s title, beating Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 after coming within two points of defeat.

LUGE

WORLD CUP: Reinhard Egger of Austria got his first career victory, prevailing in a weather-shortened race at Koenigssee, Germany.

Egger’s win came midway through his 11th World Cup season. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was second and Sebastian Bley of Germany was third for his first World Cup singles medal.

BOBSLEDDING

WORLD CUP: Germany’s unbeaten season continued with Francesco Friedrich driving to a four-man victory at Altenberg, Germany.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher won the first men’s slalom of 2019 at Zagreb, Croatia, for his 30th career victory in the discipline.

Hirscher, a seven-time overall champion, trailed Austrian teammate Marco Schwarz after the opening leg but posted the fastest time in the final run before Schwarz straddled a gate and failed to finish.

SOCCER

FA CUP: There were two big shocks in the third round as Premier League team Fulham was humiliated by fourth-tier Oldham and non-league side Barnet beat Sheffield United despite a gap of 84 places in English soccer’s pyramid.

Also, Manchester City swept aside second-tier Rotherham 7-0 in Pep Guardiola’s biggest victory in charge of the club.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored brilliant goals at Madrid as Barcelona beat Getafe 2-1 to increase its league lead. Barcelona capitalized on slipups by its rivals to take a five-point lead over second-place Atletico. Sevilla trails Barcelona by seven points in third place, and fifth-place Real Madrid is 10 points behind.

GOLF

PGA: Xander Schauffele broke the course record with a 12-under 61, and needed every shot to beat Gary Woodland by one shot and win the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

Schauffele started the final round five shots out of the lead and opened with a bogey. He ran off three straight birdies and chipped in for an eagle at the turn. He holed a 107-yard wedge for eagle at No. 12. Tied with Woodland over the closing holes, Schauffele finished birdie-birdie to break the record held by four players.

– News service report

