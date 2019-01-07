WELLS/OGUNQUIT

Spectrum customers can see youth concert

Wells Elementary School’s winter concert, featuring singing by kindergarten-age students on Dec. 18, will be aired at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Spectrum cable channel 1301 in Wells and Ogunquit.

The concert features a diverse mix of music, ranging from seasonal classics to patriotic tunes. The concert was directed by music teacher Karen Taylor with songs and poems introduced by students, some of whom sang solos. Providing music for the show were accompanists David Taylor and Wells High School senior Matt Chase, who was recognized at the end of the concert for his dedication.

SACO

Public registration open for garden plots

Registration for Saco Community Garden plot rentals for 2019 is now open to Saco residents.

Located in Haley Park on King Street, the community garden offers a place for gardeners of all skill levels to rent a plot to plant and grow fresh produce, herbs and flowers. It features a fenced area of 48 plots, with a tool shed and shaded picnic table. Each plot is 10′ x 10′ and filled with quality loam that is augmented with MOFGA-certified organic compost. Amenities include hand tools, wheelbarrows, water hoses, composting bins and convenient parking. New this year is a raised garden bed for those who have difficulty bending over.

During January, registration is open to Saco residents. Beginning on Feb. 4, nonresidents may register for remaining plots. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Register online through the Saco Recreation website sacorec.com, or in person at the Saco Recreation Center at 75 Franklin St. For more details, visit sacocommunitygarden.org or e-mail [email protected]

