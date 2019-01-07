FARMINGTON — The trial of a former Jay charged with killing his girlfriend began Monday with the prosecutor focusing on the defendant’s obsessive jealousy and the defense pointing to mental illness and deafness as factors in the woman’s beating death.

James “Ted” Sweeney, 58, formerly of Jay, is accused of killing Wendy Douglass with a baseball bat as she slept in bed on July 11, 2017. The two lived at the house at 5 Jewell St.

Sweeney was charged with murder and he pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity in October 2018 and has remained at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington without bail.

He waived his right to a jury trial last year, so his case is being heard by Justice William Stokes in Franklin County Superior Court.

In her opening statement, Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam said Sweeney hit Douglass at least twice in the forehead with a softball bat, which Elam said contained Sweeney’s DNA.

Elam said the case involves Sweeney’s obsessive jealousy and possessiveness, and his belief that Douglass was cheating on him.

Douglass’ mother, Cynthia Mulhern, testified that two to three months before her daughter was killed, Douglass showed up unexpectedly at her house in Litchfield. Douglass told her mother that was awakened by Sweeney pointing a gun at her and threatening to kill her and himself, Mulhern said.

Thomas J. Carey, one of Sweeney’s attorneys, said Sweeney was delusional and had hallucinations.

“This is a complicated and nuanced case,” he said. “Deafness profoundly affects this case as does mental illness.

“This sick mind convinced him Wendy was cheating on him. No one is blaming Wendy. She did nothing.”

Sweeney’s son, Patrick Libby of Livermore Falls, testified that Douglass and Sweeney were together about 11 years and their relationship was pretty good until the last couple of years.

“We knew there was a lot of tension between the two,” Libby said. “They seemed to bicker a lot.”

Libby testified that on the night before Douglass was killed his father texted him and asked him to give him a ride to the store to get cigarettes because he didn’t want to drive because he had been drinking. Sweeney repeatedly told his son that Douglass was cheating on him, but Libby said he told his father that he didn’t believe it and asked for proof but never received it.

Libby testified that the last text message he received from his father came between 7 and 8 a.m. on July 11, 2017, and said, “Wendy admitted to cheating on me. I go to jail now.”

Sweeney went to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn just before 8 a.m. on July 11 and motioned for a corrections officer to give him paper and pen, and wrote a note that he gave to a corrections officer.

“I’m going to jail cause I hurt my girlfriend. I live at 5 Jewell St. in Jay. My name is James E. Sweeney, please check Wendy Douglas(s) at 5 Jewell St. in Jay Maine. I did wrong,” the note said.

The weeklong trial will continue Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

