SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland continues to surge. Windham, all of the sudden, has run into some adversity.

The Red Riots won their sixth straight game, beating previously unbeaten Windham 58-29 on Monday night. The Eagles played without standout Hannah Talon, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

South Portland (8-1) never trailed, as its size and passing acumen led to an abundance of easy layups. Maggie Whitmore led the Red Riots with 22 points, and Kaleisha Towle added 12.

“We had a lot to prove in this game,” said Whitmore. “We’ve got big goals ahead of us. It’s terrible that Talon got injured, but (Windham’s) still top-notch. Keeping our turnovers low and keeping the game fast-paced is always a goal of ours.”

Windham stayed close early, but South Portland scored 12 straight points to take a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Towle, Whitmore and Jena Leckie dominated inside to help the Red Riots to the early lead.

South Portland gradually stretched its lead to more than 20 points in the second quarter before taking a 36-16 lead into the half. Towle had 12 points in the first half, Whitmore 11 and Ashlee Aceto eight off the bench.

“Kaleisha is able to randomly take over games,” said Whitmore. “She was on tonight, so getting her the ball was key.”

Windham drew within 17 in the third quarter on a driving layup by Meghan Hoffses, but South Portland closed on a 9-0 run. Whitmore scored seven points during that run and it was 50-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I like the fact that kids came off the bench and really contributed tonight,” said South Portland Coach Lynne Hasson. “The fact we’re developing depth is huge because that allows us to do some full-court stuff and give kids a break.”

Mikayla Baiguy had eight points for Windham (7-1).

Despite Talon’s injury, the Eagles believe big things are still in their future.

“(Hannah) is obviously a big loss because she made everyone around her better, so it’s going to be an adjustment for us, but we’ve always preached we’re never just one player,” said Windham Coach Brody Artes. “It’s going to take a little bit of time.

“We’re fortunate to have good wins early to help us with Heal points. It’s a good feeling to know we don’t have to figure it out right now. We’ll constantly focus on getting better each day.”

