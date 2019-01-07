The Internal Revenue Service plans to pay tax refunds in the coming weeks, administration officials say, after the White House decided Monday it was legally permissible to process tax returns during a government shutdown.

The decision, announced by White House Office of Management and Budget acting director Russell Vought, reverses past IRS policy, which had prohibited tax refunds from being paid while much of the agency’s staff was sent home during a shutdown.

But OMB determined on Monday that paying tax refunds was a permissible practice and would be allowed to proceed, according to a different senior OMB official.

OMB determined that paying tax refunds was an “indefinite appropriation,” and not something that needed annual congressional approval.

Final decisions were still being worked out, including how many people would be brought back to work at the IRS and when the tax filing season will begin. The IRS staff recalled to process tax returns will still not be paid during the government shutdown.

OMB’s decision is the latest in a string of reversals and changes made during the course of the ongoing shutdown, which began Dec. 22 and caught many White House officials flat footed and unprepared for a lengthy lapse in funding.

Millions of Americans file income tax returns by April 15 for income they earned the previous year, and if they overpaid their taxes then the government issues them a refund. These refunds can often be around $2,000 or $3,000.

Paying these tax refunds could help the White House avoid an enormous political and economic mess next month.

From Jan. 29 through March 2, 2018, more than $140 billion in tax refunds were issued by the IRS. If that money had been frozen during the government shutdown, Trump could have found himself under enormous pressure to change his approach and back down in his demand for money to erect sections of wall along the Mexico border.

The OMB decision is the latest in a string of initiatives pushed by its acting director Russell Vought, who is directing agency lawyers to look at past decisions anew and see if there’s a way to lessen the impact of the shutdown.

“We have tried to make this as painless as possible consistent with the law,” Vought said at a White House briefing.

Similarly, the other OMB official said, lawyers are looking to see what powers they have to continue paying food assistance next month even as funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is set to expire. A decision on this could come in the next few days.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s policy deliberations.

Large parts of the federal government have been shutdown since Dec. 22 amid a fight between the White House and congressional Democrats over whether to spend more than $5 billion on parts of a wall along the Mexico border.

Trump’s decision to trigger the shutdown was only made two days before it began, leaving many agencies unprepared. Some have had to reverse decisions or scour their budgets for extra money to try and minimize the impact, a process that intensified last week when Trump said the shutdown could continue for more than a year.

In some cases, agencies are reversing course and abandoning their initial shutdown plans, leading to questions from members of Congress about preparation and legal reasoning.

The Treasury Department on Friday, under pressure from banks, announced it would be restarting an IRS program that makes it easier for companies to process mortgage applications. Similarly, the National Park Service announced on Sunday it was reopening some services and parks, bringing back some staff after conditions had become unsanitary and dangerous at many of its facilities around the country.

Vice President Pence told reporters at the briefing with Vought that Trump “has directed OMB to take steps to mitigate the impact of the shutdown on everyday Americans.”

