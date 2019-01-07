NANTUCKET, Mass. —A judge has ruled that Kevin Spacey must stay away from the young man he’s accused of groping in a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

The disgraced actor was arraigned on a charge of felony indecent assault and battery during a hearing at Nantucket District Court on Monday. He did not enter a plea. The judge set another hearing for March 4. Spacey does not have to appear.

Spacey has said he intends to plead not guilty. His lawyer has also questioned the evidence against him.

It’s the first criminal case brought against the 59-year-old after a string of sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.

Share

< Previous

Next >