Then-Gov. Paul LePage’s decision to write “stolen election” beside his signature officially certifying the 2nd Congressional District election result is disappointing. One of the bedrock ideas of the rule of law in a democracy is this: People are supposed to respect and follow the law even if they disagree with it, and if they don’t like the law, they can work to change it.

This brings us to ranked-choice voting, which LePage does not like. But regardless of how he feels about it, it is the law. Maine voters approved ranked-choice voting twice. Courts have upheld its use in federal elections in Maine. Bruce Poliquin decided to drop his lawsuit after he lost preliminary rulings from a federal judge. The vote-counting process was transparent and followed the law. The election is valid, and Jared Golden won.

So for the then-governor to write “stolen election” on the very document that certifies the election is a shame and seems aimed to undermine our system of government. Democracy and the rule of law are precious, and attacks on them serve no one in the long run.

Jennifer Wriggins

Portland

Share

< Previous