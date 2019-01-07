Remember when the Dow was up so high and we were all going to be “so rich”?

Remember when our country was respected by most countries of the Free World?

Remember when a family would gather together and not be afraid to share views?

Remember when you could go to bed and not worry about our government and its next move?

Remember when we respected our government and its members on both sides of the aisle?

Remember when any normal person could make up their own mind and not be dictated to by certain idiots on TV?

Remember when a person could look at a TV speech and not see it riddled with hateful faces?

Remember when our government could be considered solid?

Remember when we could look at our children’s future as promising?

Remember when our children had a future?

Remember when a person could attend church and not feel they had to apologize to anyone for doing so?

Remember when neighbor cared about neighbor and demonstrated their care?

Well, it is quite apparent that few of us will be rich, and it might be a long time before our country will again feel the respect of other countries. Who knows if we will ever be comfortable sitting around the dinner table as we express our political views.

It may also be a long time before we see a rational debate about the views of our political hopefuls. The future of our children depends very much on them!

Chuck Stewart

Wells

