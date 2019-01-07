GORHAM — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 of her 34 points in the first half as the Gorham girls’ basketball team took a 16-point lead on its way to a 55-39 win over Cheverus on Monday night.

Gorham improved to 6-2.

Lauren Jordan had 13 points and Margaret Kelly added 12 for Cheverus (2-8).

SCARBOROUGH 68, DEERING 48: Bella Dickinson made three of Scarborough’s nine first-half 3-pointers as the Red Storm (8-1) took a 40-19 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Rams (1-6) in Portland.

Scarborough finished with 14 3-pointers.

Dickinson and Lindsey Fiorillo scored 15 points apiece for the Red Storm, with Julia Freeman adding 14 and Jocelyn Couture 11. Mandy Mastropasqua scored nine points for Deering.

MT. ARARAT 50, MORSE 42: Alexa Eaton scored 11 points and Ainsley Bryant had five points, 10 rebounds and four assists as the Eagles (6-4) beat the Shipbuilders (0-9) in Topsham.

Julia Goddard scored 19 points to lead Morse.

Kyla Greenleaf added nine points for Mt. Ararat.

BRUNSWICK 65, LINCOLN ACADEMY 35: The Dragons (8-1) started the game on a 25-7 run thanks to eight points by Marley Groat and seven by Rosalie White in their win over the Eagles (4-5) in Brunswick.

White finished with 16 points, and Charlotte MacMillan had 15, Groat 12 and Emily Larochelle 10.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 27: Jordan Grant and Bri Jordan combined for 42 points as the Patriots (7-1) beat the Raiders (2-8) in Fryeburg.

Grant had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Jordan added 16 points.

HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 7, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: The Saints (6-3-1) scored three times in the opening 10:25 and rolled past Portland/Deering (3-9) at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

Avery Lutrzykowski scored twice for St. Dominic and Gisele Ouellette had two assists. Inez Braceras scored for Portland with assists from Margaret Smith and Kim Clifford.

