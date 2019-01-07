TORONTO — Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 54th of his career Monday night as the Nashville Predators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-0.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm, P.K. Subban and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville.

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots for the Maple Leafs, who hit the post three times and had a goal called back for offside.

The Maple Leafs were coming off one of their most complete performances of the season in Saturday’s 5-0 shutout of Vancouver, but have lost three of their last four after a five-game winning streak.

Rinne is tied with Marc-Andre Fleury, Bernie Parent and Ed Giacomin for 21st on the all-time shutout list.

BLUES 3, FLYERS 0: Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored, and Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots in his first NHL start to lead St. Louis at Philadelphia in a listless game between two of the worst teams in the league.

The Blues’ win gave them 38 points and moved them past Los Angeles out of last place in the Western Conference. Only Ottawa has fewer points than the Flyers (36) in the East after Philadelphia’s seventh straight loss. Both teams fired their coaches this season.

Schenn scored his ninth goal of the season on a rebound off Carter Hart’s pads 41 seconds into the second period for the 1-0 lead. Tarasenko scored midway through the third to become the 20th active player to score against 30 other teams while playing for one franchise.

Binnington needed only eight saves in the third.

WILD 1, CANADIENS 0: Mikael Granlund scored, Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots for his first shutout of the season and Minnesota won at Montreal.

The Wild have won three straight games, all on the road.

Carey Price stopped 24 shots for the Canadiens, who have dropped two straight.

