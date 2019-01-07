Portland city councilors will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal to allow employees to earn paid sick leave.

Labor activists plan to attend the hearing, which is being held by the City Council’s Health and Human Services Committee. The meetings begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The committee will eventually make a recommendation to the full council, although no decision is expected Tuesday.

If it ultimately passes the full council, Portland would become Maine’s first municipality with such a requirement.

Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling has said the policy should apply to all businesses in Maine’s largest city.

Maine’s Legislature rejected a statewide paid sick leave proposal last year. Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett says she recently filed legislation to try again.

Also, the advocacy group Maine People’s Alliance is collecting signatures to put earned sick leave on the ballot statewide.

Supporters say many workers bring germs to work because they can’t get paid time off, leading to more illness and lost productivity. The Maine State Chamber of Commerce says required paid time off will raise costs for businesses.

