Annesley Black, Cheverus Alpine skiing: Black, a senior, won an SMAA slalom race at Shawnee Peak by a two-run combined time of 12 seconds over a field of 43 from six schools. Earlier in the week, she won an SMAA giant slalom race at the same venue by one second over a similar field.

Darcy Cochran, Cape Elizabeth indoor track: Cochran, a junior, posted the fastest time in the state this season in the 55-meter hurdles – 8.79 seconds.

Anna DeWolfe, Greely girls’ basketball: The senior guard scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rangers beat Gray-New Gloucester in a battle of undefeated teams, then recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists despite foul trouble in a win over defending Class AA North champion Gorham.

Sol Demers, Sanford wrestling: Demers won the 220-pound division and the Spartan tournament for the second straight year and was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. He won all four of his matches with pins, in a total of less than six minutes.

Hadley Hoag, Deering swimming: A freshman, Hoag won two individual events (100-meter freestyle and 200 individual medley) and swam on both winning freestyle relays to help the Rams edge Falmouth 93-87 in a dual meet Friday.

Will MacDonald, York boys’ basketball: The junior forward scored 36 points to lead the Wildcats to a 67-63 win over previously undefeated Kennebunk.

Gavin Simopoulos, Cape Elizabeth boys’ hockey: Simopoulos, a sophomore, scored both goals for the Capers in a 2-1 win over Yarmouth, then had a goal and three assists in a 7-2 win over Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland.

Alfie Walker, Fryeburg Nordic skiing: Walker, a senior, won the opening WMC freestyle race by 37 seconds over a field of 21 at Starks Hill to lead Fryeburg to a team victory over Gray-New Gloucester, Waynflete, Greely and Cape Elizabeth.

