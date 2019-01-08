WILTON — The town’s largest employer will shut down March 31, leaving 227 employees without a job.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish confirmed that Barclaycard is closing the Wilton call center Tuesday afternoon, stating town officials were notified of the decision earlier in the afternoon.

She said the Wilton board of selectpersons has scheduled an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, to discuss the closure and coordinate services to the employees of Barclays.

Barclaycard US, operated by the UK-based Barclays bank, is a credit card and payment services provider, and is one of Franklin County’s largest employers.

Irish said she was surprised by the news Tuesday.

“It’s very unfortunate, they’ve been a good employer in the town,” she said. “It’s never good news when a business of any size closes.”

In a statement Tuesday, the Wilton board of selectpersons said it was “saddened to hear the news” of the closing, “our first concern is with the 227 employees of Barclays who will no longer be employed, and the Wilton board of selectpersons will work with outside agencies to provide the necessary services to the employees.”

The statement continued, “Barclays is one of the largest employers of Franklin County, so the impact will be felt through the County and the greater region.”

Shortly after the announcement, Gov. Janet Mills’ office issued a news release stating the Department of Labor will “use all available resources to support the employees, their families, and the Wilton community.”

“This is deeply disappointing news that will have a profound impact on the community, the employees and their families,” Mills said. “We will marshal the resources of the Department of Labor and other government agencies to support the employees, their families, and the community, beginning by deploying a rapid response team to meet with the employees to provide reemployment services and help evaluate their health insurance and severance options.”

This story will be updated.

