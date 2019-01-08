This database lists the titles of the 2,042 bills proposed by members of Maine’s 129th Legislature, as of January 8th, 2018. The list can be searched by bill sponsor or topic.
Source: Maine State Legislature, Office of the Revisor of Statutes
