The home owners talk with Auburn Police Sgt. Chad Syphers, right, after a car slid into the side of the house at 301 Gamage Ave. in Auburn on Tuesday. Minimal damage was done to the front porch, according to Auburn firefighters on scene. (Daryn Slover/Sun Journal)
Our house just got hit. If that sign had come through the big window, Mark would have gotten it right in his head. Instead it landed on the porch. He was on the couch because I’m home recovering from surgery. Not sure if the extent of the damages to the house yet, but I’m sick of it. SOMETHING needs to be done NOW.
Posted by Gail Shelley on Tuesday, January 8, 2019
-
Cops & Courts
Portland man going to prison for running multi-million-dollar gambling operation
-
Cops & Courts
Second man charged in Maine woman's overdose death
-
Cops & Courts
Whitefield woman who beat father with firewood, poker, in Randolph pleads guilty to assault
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court rules against mystery foreign company fighting Mueller subpoena
-
Life & Culture
Maine's Amy Allen has her first No. 1 hit as a songwriter