New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday he is no longer looking at NFL head coaching vacancies this winter.

After the Green Bay Packers opted to go with Matt LaFleuer as their new head coach, the window for McDaniels to take a head job after this season seemed to be closing.

During a conference call on Tuesday, McDaniels slammed it shut.

“The book has closed,” McDaniels said, later adding that he’s focused on this weekend’s playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers – and beyond.

“I’m completely focused on the Chargers and our season and finishing it strong and I’ll be here moving forwards,” McDaniels added.

Over the past few seasons, McDaniels has been one of the most prominent candidates for head coaching jobs across the league. McDaniels was previously head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-10. Last year, the Indianapolis Colts had announced that they’d hired McDaniels as their new head coach before he backed out and returned to New England.

The Packers were the only team to interview McDaniels as a head coach candidate this offseason. While he’s regarded as one of the game’s best offensive minds, he also may have soured his appeal when he backed out of the Colts gig last season.

As a high-profile coordinator with the Patriots, McDaniels has had many rounds of head coach interviews in recent years. While he hasn’t taken another job since returning to New England in 2012, he says the experiences have been positive.

“It’s always a humbling experience to have an opportunity to interview with anybody for that position. I’m thankful for the opportunity to speak to Green Bay, always gives you insight into another organization, how they do things, very educational for me every time I’ve gone through it. I’ve appreciated every single one of them.”

