SALES

145 Main Street, LLC purchased the 18-unit multifamily building at 145 Main St., Biddeford. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.

44 Hanover, LLC purchased the 18,000-square-foot high-bay industrial facility at 44 Hanover St., Portland. Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.; Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

Wallace 53, LLC purchased the 35,705-square-foot industrial building at 53 Wallace Ave., South Portland. Thomas Moulton, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

6 Webber, LLC purchased the property at 6 Webber Way, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Venetians, Inc., purchased the 14,800-square-foot Class A office building at 23-29 Bowdoin St., Manchester. Tim Millett, The Boulos Company; Craig Church, Magnusson Balfour.

Chinburg Properties purchased the 246,000-square-foot Dana Warp Mill, 90 Bridge St., Westbrook. Nate Stevens, Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Battleship Island, Inc., dba Rock Coast Personnel, purchased a 3,300-square-foot office condominium at 210 Western Ave., South Portland. Jessica Estes, Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Thomas Gadbois, F.O. Bailey Real Estate.

Baxter & Cutt, LLC purchased the 9,944-square-foot Cutts Mill on Saco Island, 110 Main St., Saco. Dan Greenstein, Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

BCP, LLC purchased the 10,300-square-foot commercial building on 2.67 acres at 24 Aldrich Ave., Norway. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Ledgewood Construction purchased 1.67 acres on U.S. Route 1, Cumberland. Mark Malone, Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Casco Systems, LLC purchased a 20,376-square-foot office building at 197 Gray Road, Cumberland. Michael Anderson, Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Castine 170 LLC purchased 170 Anderson St., a mixed-use retail and industrial property in Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

LEASES, OFFICE

Stone Coast Fund Services, Inc., leased 32,176 square feet at Two Portland Square, Portland. Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.; Drew Sigfridson, The Boulos Company.

My Health Math, Inc., leased 5,000 square feet at 1 Monument Way, Portland. Jennifer Nale, Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.

Amy Alward Agency, Inc., leased 1,400 square feet at 35 Pleasant St., Portland. Thomas Moulton, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Redfin Solutions, LLC leased 1,550 square feet at 619 Brighton Ave., Portland. Sam LeGeyt, TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Lessard Consulting leased 640 square feet at 44 Exchange St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

Lanman Rayne, PLLC leased an additional 805 square feet at 10 Dana St., Portland. Chris Craig, Sylas Hatch, NAI The Dunham Group.

Hep Energy USA, LLC leased 2,581 square feet at 57 Exchange St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Dr. Babayon, DDS, PA renewed its lease of 2,011 square feet at 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Commercial Properties Management, LLC leased 5,394 square feet at 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Falmouth Family Dental, LLC leased 2,912 square feet at 202 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Compassus leased 5,000 square feet at 163 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Drew Sigfridson, Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Counseling Center of Nashua dba Lifestance leased 3,622 square feet at 51-53 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; Emmett Purcell, CBRE; Erik Urbanek, SVN | The Urbanek Group.

Maine Comprehensive Pain Management leased 3,300 square feet at 400 Enterprise Drive, Scarborough. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, Dan Greenstein, Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Recover Together, Inc., leased 3,200 square feet at 24 Stone St., Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Terradyn Consultants, LLC leased 840 square feet at 565 Congress St., Portland. Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company; Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Citizens Bank renewed its lease of 3,346 square feet at 100 Middle St., Portland. Joseph Malone, Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tony McDonald, The Boulos Company.

Veritas Prime leased 2,801 square feet at 75 Market St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Angela Adams leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 170 Anderson St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Cove Street Arts leased 12,650 square feet of retail/flex space at 170 Anderson St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

RETAIL

The Whiskey Barrel, LLC leased 3,067 square feet at 82 Hanover St., Portland. Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Momentum Barber Shop leased 1,711 square feet at 52 Exchange St., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.

Move ME Pilates leased 1,200 square feet at 963 square feet at 963 Washington Ave., Portland. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers.

GoZone Fitness, LLC leased 2,235 square feet at 360 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers; Dustin Boutin, KW Commercial.

Cowbell Grill & Tap, LLC leased 4,692 square feet at 49 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Tim Millett, The Boulos Company.

Perk’s Beer & Beverage, LLC leased 2,500 square feet at 400 Expedition Drive, Scarborough. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

INDUSTRIAL

Pepsico renewed its leases of 10,200 square feet at 34 Industrial Drive, Oakland, and 5,500 square feet at 343 Park St., Rockland. Tim Millett, The Boulos Company; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

