PORTLAND – About 900 of Maine’s real estate experts will gather next week at MEREDA’s Annual Forecast Conference and Member Showcase.

The Maine Real Estate & Development Association event, sponsored by TD Bank, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Holiday Inn By the Bay on Spring Street.

The MEREDA Index, a key economic indicator measuring the pulse of the real estate industry, will be presented at the conference. Speakers will share their insights on the health of the industry, and the challenges it faces.

“The Index is regarded as a great tool, and the Forecast Conference is an event where the important conversations happen,” said Gary Vogel, president of the MEREDA board and an attorney at Drummond Woodsum.

“We gather some of our industry’s best minds in one place to reflect on and discuss the trends and factors influencing all types of real estate in Maine.

“The Index is now in its fifth year, and it continues to provide informative analysis that becomes more and more meaningful for our industry,” Vogel continued.

The conference is geared towards builders, developers, brokers, attorneys, architects, engineers, municipal leaders, bankers, and accountants. Continuing Education credits are available for brokers, attorneys, architects, and appraisers.

MEREDA was founded in 1985. Its January 2019 edition of the Index is sponsored by Eaton Peabody; Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate; Katahdin Trust Company; Reger Dasco Properties; Redstone, and XPress Copy.

