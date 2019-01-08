BRIDGTON – Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale this versatile, multi-unit building plus garage and storage facility (totaling 7,164 +/- square feet) in a high-profile location.

The 1.5-acre site has 152 feet on U.S. Route 302 / Portland Road, two miles south of the Hannaford Supermarket. The traffic count is 16,000-plus. There is on-site parking for 28 +/- vehicles, plus expansion potential behind the building.

Offering retail, office and residential space, the 6,300-square foot main building is ideal for an owner-user or investor. The wood-framed, vinyl-sided, architectural-asphalt-roofed structure was built in 2002-2003.

On the first floor are two retail / showroom first-floor units: No. 1 (900 square feet) and No. 3 (4,000 square feet). Each has a restroom.

Unit 1, a hair salon, was renovated (tile, trim, paint) in 2016. Unit 3 was previously occupied by a tile company.

A new water heater filtration system was installed in 2014.

Unit 1 and Unit 2 have oil-fired baseboard heat. The showroom features oil-fired radiant heat, plus a pellet stove in the office area.

Unit 2, on the second floor, is a 1,200-square-foot apartment that rented for $750 per month in 2017.

The 864-square-foot garage /storage facility is heated and has three drive-in doors.

The property at 1 Beaver Creek Farm Road is listed for sale by Mark Malone, CCIM, vice president, principal and broker of Malone Commercial Brokers (malonecb.com) in Portland.

Please contact Mark at 207-772-2422 or at [email protected].

