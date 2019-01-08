A Portland man was sentenced to 15 months in prison Tuesday for running what was believed to be Maine’s largest gambling operation.

Stephen Mardigan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Portland in May to unlawful gambling, money laundering and filing a false tax return. The maximum sentence for those crimes is 28 years, but his lawyers filed a request for a much lesser sentence that would include no prison time and probation only.

He was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to 15 months for each of the three charges, but will serve the sentences concurrently.

Court documents show Mardigan admitted to running the illegal gambling operation out of his Baxter Boulevard home and his Portland used car dealership from 2003 to 2017. He took bets on sports games — college and pro basketball, college and pro football, baseball, professional hockey, stock car racing and golf tournaments. The documents say bets typically ranged from $30 to thousands of dollars, but two gamblers in particular wagered nearly $5 million through Mardigan.

Mardigan, 62, wrote a letter to the judge that was filed in court last week with his sentencing request. He described placing a $500 bet for the first time in his 30s while watching a football game with friends. He told the judge he lost, but that was the beginning of his addiction to gambling. He said he later began holding bets for his friends and never realized what he was doing was considered money laundering.

“I now realize that I was out of control,” he wrote. “See, gamblers get a high that’s stimulating but tranquilizing at the same time. I lived for that. It was a gambling rollercoaster. During the day, I had business dealings, at night I had my gambling.”

Mardigan also said he has been attending weekly meetings of Gambler’s Anonymous and sought mental health treatment.

Under the plea agreement, Mardigan will also pay back taxes of more than $1.3 million and forfeit nearly $700,000 and 19 properties that he bought as part of the money laundering scheme. Officials said he may have to repay twice the amount of his gains from the gambling and laundering operations.

The maximum sentence for the three charges is 28 years, which includes 20 years for the most serious charges of money laundering.

In their sentencing request, his lawyers said mitigating factors and federal guidelines dictate a sentence between 30 and 37 months. They have asked the judge to impose an even lighter sentence of probation and home confinement instead.

Federal authorities have said they believe Mardigan ran the state’s largest illegal gambling operation, but his attorneys wrote that its size and scope have been exaggerated. They also noted the forfeited money and property, and they said he has now lost his automobile dealer’s license.

“Mr. Mardigan, who at 62 might have considered retiring before this, has already lost everything that he has worked for his entire life because of these convictions,” the motion states. “There is no reason to punish him more by sending him to prison. The government has already received more than its ‘pound of flesh’ from Mr. Mardigan.”

One other man, William Flynn of Portland, faced criminal charges in the case. Flynn pleaded guilty in June to his own role in the gambling operation. The crime – one federal charge of unlawful gambling – could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to five years. He was sentenced in October to two years of probation including 90 days of home confinement. He had already agreed to forfeit nearly $75,000.

At that hearing, Chief Judge Jon Levy said he believes unlawful gambling warrants a prison sentence. But he did not impose one on Flynn because of his age and health problems, as well as his role as the only caretaker for his longtime partner. The man, who walked with a cane and had trouble standing for more than a few minutes at a time, was 77 at the time of his sentencing.

“That should not in any way detract or minimize my assessment of how wrong what you did was,” Levy told Flynn. “This was not something you did simply a few times, but this was a way of life. You have much to atone for, as I know you recognize.”

Levy will also be on the bench for Mardigan’s sentencing.

This story will be updated.

