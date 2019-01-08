WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a mystery corporation from “Country A” that was fighting a subpoena in the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The court left in place a lower court order requiring an unnamed foreign-owned corporation to comply with a subpoena and dissolved a temporary stay that had been put in place by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. In a short order, it did not give a reason for the decision, nor did it note any dissents.
The entity that is the subject of the cloaked legal battle – known in court papers simply as a “Corporation” from “Country A” – is a foreign financial institution that was issued a subpoena by a grand jury hearing evidence in the special counsel investigation, according to two people familiar with the case.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
