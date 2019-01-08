BANGOR — Taylor Choate had 15 points and six assists, and top-ranked Bowdoin started with a 9-0 run on the way to a 86-48 win over the Eagles in a nonconference women’s basketball game Tuesday night.

Annie Boasberg chipped in with 14 points, Abby Kelly had 13 and Sela Kay added 10 as the Polar Bears moved to 13-0.

Duke's Zion Williamson dunks against Wake Forest during the first half of an 87-65 victory at Winston-Salem, N.C. Associated Press/Chuck Burton

Kenzie Worcester led Husson (7-6) with 13 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 77, REGIS 65: The Monks (13-0, 1-0 GNAC) took the lead for good with a Kelsi McNamara 3-pointer with 4:09 to play in the second quarter and finished the half on a 17-5 run as they down the Pride (4-9, 0-1) at Weston, Massachusetts.

Julia Champagne had a team-high 18 points for St. Joseph’s.

UNE 83, SALVE REGINA 54: Jocelyn Chaput scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and the Nor’easters (7-6, 5-0 Commonwealth Coast) handled the Seahawks (5-9, 1-4) at Biddeford.

Ashley Coneys added 18 points, including six free throws during the second quarter, when UNE used a 15-4 advantage to take control.

COLBY 64, UM-PRESQUE ISLE 39: Keegan Dunbar scored a game-high 15 points, and the Mules (6-7) opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to pull away from the Owls (5-7) at Presque Isle.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 75, THOMAS 73: Jeff Spellman hit a six-foot jumper at the buzzer, and the Bobcats (4-10) rallied from a 40-32 halftime deficit against the Terriers (5-9) at Lewiston.

Spellman finished with 17 points, James Mortimer had 14, and Kody Greenhalgh and Nick Lynch each contributed 11.

UNE 104, SALVE REGINA 88: Alex Kravchuk scored 26 points, Avery DeBrito had 25 points and six assists, and the Nor’easters (4-10, 2-3 CCC) finished the game on a 41-24 run to defeat the Seahawks (6-8, 2-3) in Biddeford.

LASELL 98, ST. JOSEPH’S 97: Liam Jacobs put in a layup at the buzzer, and the Lasers (3-10) rallied from a 51-44 halftime deficit to beat the Monks (10-3) in a GNAC opener at Newton, Massachusetts.

Ian Mileikis scored 22 points for St. Joseph’s, while Jack Casale had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

(1) DUKE 87, WAKE FOREST 65: Zion Williamson scored a season-high 30 points with 10 rebounds, and Duke (13-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) won its first road game of the season, beating the Demon Deacons (7-7, 0-2).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Lily von Stade and Lauren Klein each scored twice as the Mules (6-2-3) shut out the Huskies (4-7-4) at Gorham.

MEN’S HOCKEY

NICHOLS 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: The Bison (8-6-1) scored five unanswered goals and cruised by the Huskies (2-10-2) at Gorham.

Share

< Previous