PHILADELPHIA — Rookie Landry Shamet made eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career-highs, and Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 132-115 rout of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Butler added 20 points and Ben Simmons had 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds for the 76ers, who won their fourth straight and seventh of nine.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points for the Wizards.

NUGGETS 103, HEAT 99: Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, and his basket with 2.4 seconds left put Western Conference-leading Denver ahead to stay in its win in Miami.

Jamal Murray had 18 points, Trey Lyles added 15, Paul Millsap had 12 and Torrey Craig finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets.

Dion Waiters returned to the lineup and scored 15 points for Miami, which got 13 apiece from Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk, and 12 each from Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow.

RAPTORS 104, HAWKS 101: Serge Ibaka scored the winning basket with 17 seconds remaining and Toronto won its sixth straight home game.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry scored 16 points as the Raptors earned their sixth consecutive win over the Hawks.

CAVALIERS 123, PACERS 115: Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 and Indiana held off Cleveland’s comeback bid to hand the host Cavaliers their 10th straight loss.

Cleveland (8-33) has the worst record in the league. The Cavaliers suffered another injury when forward Larry Nance hurt his right knee in the first quarter and didn’t return.

Victor Oladipo had 17 points and Domantas Sabonis had 15 for the Pacers.

