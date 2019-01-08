Colleges

Houlton grad injured at Bentley, out for season

Kolleen Bouchard, last year’s Varsity Maine Female Athlete of the Year, will miss the remainder of of the college basketball season at Bentley University after suffering a knee injury in practice.

The former Houlton High soccer and basketball star was averaging 19.8 minutes for the 13-1 Falcons, who are ranked 11th in the nation among NCAA Division II women’s teams.

Bouchard, a 6-foot freshman guard, was averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She is expected to have surgery next Monday, according to her father, Marty Bouchard.

She was injured during practice on Dec. 30, two days after Bentley suffered its only loss of the season.

Former Thornton Academy standout Victoria Lux of Arundel, a 6-1 senior center, is second on the Falcons in scoring (12.6 points) and first in rebounding (6.6).

HOCKEY

ECHL: Adam Pardy scored two goals in a span of 4:23 early in the second period to break open a 2-2 game, and the Newfoundland Growlers (22-11-1) went on to an 8-4 win over the Maine Mariners (19-14-0) at St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Jason Salvaggio, Terrence Wallin, Ty Ronning and Drew Melanson scored for Maine.

HIGH SCHOOLS

ALABAMA SUSPENSION: Suspended basketball player Maori Davenport addressed state lawmakers on Tuesday, with several of them urging the Alabama High School Athletic Association to reinstate her.

USA Basketball gave Davenport an $857.20 check for “lost wages” after she played for the team in a tournament last summer. The money inadvertently violated AHSAA’s amateur rule. USA Basketball reported the payment a few months later and Davenport’s family repaid the money.

TENNIS

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL: Defending champion Angelique Kerber moved into the quarterfinals in Australia after beating Camila Giorgi 7-6 (3), 6-2.

ASB CLASSIC: Four-time champ David Ferrer opened play in Auckland, New Zealand, with a 6-2, 6-1 first-round win over Robin Haase.

HOBART INTERNATIONAL: Belinda Bencic followed up her title at the Hopman Cup with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over second-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round at Hobart, Australia.

DAVIS CUP: Former top-10 player Mardy Fish will be the new U.S. captain.

USTA: Chris Evert was chosen to chair the USTA Foundation’s board of directors, serving as an ambassador for the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Padraig Harrington was chosen as captain of the Europe team for the 2020 tournament at Whistling Straits.

MASTERS: Shugo Imahira of Japan was awarded a special invitation to play in this year’s tournament.

Imahira won the Bridgestone Open on the Japan Golf Tour and went on to capture the money title on his home tour. He is ranked No. 53 in the world.

– Staff and news services

