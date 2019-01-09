BOSTON — Marcus Morris had 22 points and eight rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 20 points and the Boston Celtics routed the Indiana Pacers 135-108 on Wednesday night.

Kyrie Irving had 12 points before sitting out the fourth quarter, and the Celtics put together their highest scoring game this season to get their fourth straight win.

Boston center Robert Williams flexes during the second half of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers in Boston. Associated Press/Charles Krupa

Boston (25-15) also ended a three-game skid against the Pacers, who entered the night third in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics had seven players score in double figures.

Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 14 and Daniel Theis added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. Terry Rozier had 12 points and five assists, and the Celtics got at least 30 assists in their fifth straight game.

Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers (27-14), who had won seven of eight. Thaddeus Young had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored 17 points.

The Pacers never led and fell to 5-2 in the second of back-to-back games this season. They wilted in the second half after beating Cleveland 123-115 the previous night.

NOTES: Boston signed R.J. Hunter, bringing back the shooting guard the team drafted out of Georgia State with the 28th pick in 2015. Hunter has since spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. The deal is reportedly two-way, meaning Hunter will likely play primarily with the Maine Red Claws.

Share

< Previous

Next >