BRUNSWICK — Firefighters from Brunswick and Topsham were at the scene of an early morning fire today on Swett Street. Neighbors in the residential area say they were woken at around 4:30 a.m. and told to evacuate.

As of 6:15 a.m., crews were still battling the blaze, which appears to have engulfed an apartment building. Neighbors say the occupants were evacuated safely, although that has not been confirmed.

Those living in the area grouped together in the winter drizzle as temperatures hovered around 30 degrees and firefighters used ladder trucks and hoses to attempt to extinguish the stubborn blaze that engulfed the three-story building.

Dillon Havener, who lives on nearby High Street, said he awoke “to a bunch of fire trucks pulling in all at once” on the narrow streets.

“I woke up to hearing popping noises, thinking someone was banging something around,” said High Street resident Dina Draper, one of several residents who fled from their nearby homes into the dark, rainy street while still in their pajamas. “I came outside and they (firefighters) were here, and that thing was goin.’ And then they just told everyone to evacuate just in case it spreads. So we’ve been out here waiting.”

“I heard the cop cars and fire trucks outside my window, and I thought something was happening. I looked outside the second floor was on fire,” said Chelsea Dean, a neighbor who was trying to wrap a heavy blanket around herself. “This is a little dramatic, but it’s cold,” she added with a chuckle. “I’ve been out here for about two hours now.”

“I looked out, and all you could see was smoke,” said High Street neighbor Misty Coombs. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ … I tried to turn on my light, but there was no power, no nothing.”

Coombs recalled seeing firefighters enter and exit the burning building. “There was one that I saw that was just so exhausted, and they’ve been grabbing bottles of water. They thought they had it and it just started back up. This is crazy. I’m just glad everybody got out OK. … There’s a lot of people that live there.”

