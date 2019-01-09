RUMFORD — A Connecticut native who’s been renting out rooms to guests seeking lodging at the historic Hotel Harris was charged this week by Rumford police with three counts of theft by deception and three counts of deceptive business practices.

Acting Police chief Daniel Garbarini said in a news statement that James F. Adinolfi of Rumford was charged Monday with the criminal counts.

The arrest came the day after a Sun Journal story detailed complaints by would-be guests at Adinolfi’s Jadin Hotels who called the operation a scam and questioned why authorities allowed him to operate.

The police press release said the charges followed two separate complaints of fraud and theft filed in October and December about Adinolfi’s business practices.

There have also been complaints about him to the Consumer Protection Division of the state attorney general’s office, the press release said. Rumford police have worked with the state unit on the case.

Adinolfi, who could not be reached, is slated to appear in court Feb. 11 in Rumford.

He said Tuesday that the police are out to get him unfairly, and that he’s been mistreated by authorities in the town.

Anyone with additional information about Adinolfi’s business may phone the Rumford police at (207) 364-4551.

Jim Adinolfi, marketing director and owner of Jadin Hotels, stands in the lobby of the Hotel Harris building in Rumford. Adinolfi handles marketing for the three rooms in the building on 25 Hartford St. that he says he offers to guests. (Marianne Hutchinson/Rumford Falls Times)

