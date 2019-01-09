Four people were injured Wednesday evening when their car went off the road, crossed an oncoming lane of traffic and struck a tree in Standish.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. on Bonny Eagle Road. Police said the car went onto the shoulder of the road forcing the driver to over-correct.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol was a factor, Capt. Scott Stewart said in a news release. No one has been charged.

Stewart identified the driver of the 2011 Dodge Caliber as 19-year-old Erica Mathies of Standish. She was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

Three other passengers, who live in Buxton and Bar Mills, and who were not wearing seat belts were taken to the Portland hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Stewart said. A fifth person, a passenger in the rear seat, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt.

