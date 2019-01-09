I was disappointed with the negative and suggestive front-page article Jan. 5 concerning the fact that medical marijuana dispensaries were among the funders of Gov. Mills’ inauguration.
She hasn’t even warmed up the chair of the state’s leader yet. Please give her a chance to prove herself.
Gerald H. Morin Sr.
Portland
