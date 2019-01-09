After World War II, Berlin, Germany, was divided and the Soviet dictatorship built a wall to keep the people in their sector of the city from seeing what freedom and democracy were like.
Many years later, U.S. President Ronald Reagan spent nearly as much to convince Russian dictator Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down that wall.
Again, years later, U.S. President Donald J. Trump wants to build a similar wall to coerce the people from Mexico and Central America from exercising their right to asylum from the tyranny of their homeland.
Merriam-Webster defines terrorism as “the systematic use of terror, especially as a means of coercion.”
Is that not what the president is doing – using the migrants’ fear of losing their children if they come to the United States? “Terrorism.”
Ted Davis
Sebago
-
Auto
Leaving master switch of cruise control on does no harm
-
Schools and Education
South Portland to drop controversial proficiency-based grading at high school
-
Editorials
Our View: U.S. House Democrats' reform bill would help safeguard voting rights
-
Life & Culture
The Wrap: A host of new fare in 2019, from offbeat desserts to Sichuan cuisine
-
Opinion
Commentary: Hockey great P.K. Subban offers words of hope to youths facing racist jeers