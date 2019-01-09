After World War II, Berlin, Germany, was divided and the Soviet dictatorship built a wall to keep the people in their sector of the city from seeing what freedom and democracy were like.

Many years later, U.S. President Ronald Reagan spent nearly as much to convince Russian dictator Mikhail Gorbachev to tear down that wall.

Again, years later, U.S. President Donald J. Trump wants to build a similar wall to coerce the people from Mexico and Central America from exercising their right to asylum from the tyranny of their homeland.

Merriam-Webster defines terrorism as “the systematic use of terror, especially as a means of coercion.”

Is that not what the president is doing – using the migrants’ fear of losing their children if they come to the United States? “Terrorism.”

Ted Davis

Sebago

