Maine media companies under ownership of Camden entrepreneur Reade Brower have assembled into a single advertising network called Masthead Maine.

The network’s portfolio includes six daily newspapers, including the Portland Press Herald, and 23 weekly publications, as well as websites, lifestyle publications, magazines and events.

“Masthead Maine unifies the state’s largest media network under a strong, singular banner,” said Brower in a new release. “It represents the strength gained through shared resources, values and principles. We look forward to putting our power to work for marketers targeting a Maine audience.”

The launch of the network means advertising in all products of MaineToday Media, Sun Media Group, Alliance Media Group, Courier Publications and Ellsworth American/Mt. Desert Islander can now be placed via the Masthead Maine network.

News and editorial content of the various publications will not be affected by the branding, according to the news release.

Masthead Maine will be used in other aspects of the media businesses, including commercial printing (Masthead Maine Press) and distribution (Masthead Maine Distribution).

“While today is the official roll-out of our network, we already have local marketers taking advantage of this new buying channel and placing their advertising across multiple properties” said Lisa DeSisto, CEO of Masthead Maine. “Aligning our titles under this network brand gives our sales teams more tools to create effective marketing programs for local advertisers. It simplifies the media buying process for time-starved local businesses.”

The publications connected through this network are:

Central Maine Sunday, Journal Tribune, Kennebec Journal, Maine Sunday Telegram, Morning Sentinel, Portland Press Herald, Sun Journal, Times Record, Advertiser Democrat, American Journal, Bethel Citizen, Biddeford Courier, Coastal Journal, Ellsworth American, Franklin Journal, Kennebunk Post, Lakes Region Weekly, Livermore Falls Advertiser, MaineToday Magazine, Mt. Desert Islander, Penobscot Times, Rangeley Highlander, Rumford Falls Times, Scarborough Leader, South Portland Sentry, The Camden Herald, The Courier-Gazette, The Forecasters and The Republican Journal.

Specialty publications include: 95 North, Maine Women Magazine, The Real Estate Books and Travel Maine.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: