OLD TOWN – A Maine police officer involved in a shooting that left a New Hampshire man dead has returned to work while the public still waits to hear details of the shooting.

Officials say Old Town Police Officer Joseph Decoteau was involved in the Nov. 29, 2018, shooting that left 37-year-old Adrian Bunker dead. The Bangor Daily News reports police have still not released many details about the shooting, and authorities have not specified if Decoteau shot Bunker.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Maine Office of the Attorney General and the Old Town Police Department.

Decoteau was on paid administrative leave for about a month after the shooting.

