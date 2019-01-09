Cumulative total for the season, as of

: cases Replay

Flu activity in Maine is characterized by the Centers for Disease Control as local and minimal but the numbers are growing. There have been three flu-related deaths this season, the victims were 63, 75 and 91 years old. In the last week there were 16 hospitalizations, bringing the season’s total to 53. The youngest person diagnosed with the flu this season in Maine was 3 months old and the oldest was 97.

Hover over the map for detailed county-by-county statistics, or compare week-by-week numbers by hovering over each week’s bar in the bar chart.

This interactive was updated on January 9, 2019 to include the most recent data from the previous week. The data are taken from the Maine CDC’s Weekly Surveillance Reports and are preliminary and subject to change.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: