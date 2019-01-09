Multiple crashes were reported on the Maine Turnpike as a mix of rain and snow sent cars sliding during the Wednesday morning commute.

A crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. at Mile 27 northbound between Exit 25 and Exit 32, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority. The vehicles were partially blocking the road after the crash. A second crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near Mile 45 southbound in Portland. That crash blocked the left lane while it was being cleared, according to the turnpike authority.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the turnpike.

Dozens of schools across southern and central Maine delayed or canceled classes Wednesday because of rain and ice. In Portland, officials decided to close school when sidewalks weren’t clear in time for students to walk to class.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern and coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service. Power outages are possible later Wednesday when because of high winds.

