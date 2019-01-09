KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doug Pederson went through this grind a few years ago, juggling the demands of his primary job as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs with overtures from NFL teams elsewhere.

Matt Nagy went through the same process last winter.

The emergence of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, was aided by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is a candidate for open NFL head coaching jobs. Associated Press/Steven Senne

Now, Eric Bieniemy is getting his turn.

The latest hot commodity for NFL head coaching jobs, Bieniemy spent the Chiefs’ bye week speaking with representatives from the Dolphins, Bengals, Buccaneers and Jets while turning down an opportunity to interview with Arizona.

The Bucs wound up choosing Bruce Arians, but the other jobs remain open even as Bieniemy prepares the Chiefs to face the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday’s divisional round.

Bieniemy declined to go into details about the interviews Wednesday, preferring to focus entirely on the only certainty in his professional life. But when asked about his latest sought-after assistant, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid seemed resigned to the possibility of losing him.

“I think you guys know I am a big fan of his,” Reid said. “I think he would be phenomenal.”

So does just about everyone in the Chiefs locker room.

Even though he played running back in college and the NFL, the affable and outspoken Bieniemy has been crucial in the development of first-year starter Patrick Mahomes. He has taken an offense that was good with Alex Smith under center and turned it into a record-setting group, one that hardly missed a beat after reigning NFL rushing champ Kareem Hunt was released midway through the season.

He turned journeymen such as running backs Spencer Ware and Damien Williams into crucial players, and elevated stars such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce to another level.

All told, the Chiefs scored 565 points, the third most in NFL history.

“He has that mindset, work ethic and determination you need to be a head coach in this league,” Mahomes said. “I know he’s had the interest, but you know he will still be 100 percent in on what we are doing here. He would be an amazing coach, but I’m excited I still have him here right now.”

Many of those traits are the same ones that catapulted Pederson and Nagy to head coaching jobs.

Pederson parlayed his success under Reid into the top job in Philadelphia, where he once played quarterback for him. He wound up leading a team featuring backup quarterback Nick Foles to a Super Bowl title, and now has them back in the divisional round of the playoffs.

ERIC REID: The NFL and the NFL Players Association say outspoken Eric Reid was not singled out with excessive drug tests. The joint statement said an independent administrator found Reid received the “normal” number of drug tests this season. The statement said, “there is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing.”

Reid has said he believes he was repeatedly tested because of his pending lawsuit against the league.

The Carolina Panthers safety said in December he had been tested seven times by the NFL. However, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Reid was not tested as many times as Reid said he was.

CHARGERS: Brandon Mebane is likely to play this week following the death of his 7-week-old daughter.

Makenna Mebane died on Jan. 3. She was born on Nov. 12 with a defective heart condition. The Chargers defensive end was in Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife, Amena, and their other two children, 4-year-old Mahailey and 2-year-old Makai, for most of the past two months while Makenna received treatment for a stomach infection.

Mebane missed five of the past seven games, including last week’s wild-card game at Baltimore, to be with his family. He said before Wednesday’s practice that the rest of the family is also back in Los Angeles. He had full participation in practice as the Chargers prepare for Sunday’s divisional-round game at New England.

Makenna Mebane, who was born one month premature, had Trisomy 13, which is otherwise known as Patau syndrome. It is a rare genetic condition – babies are born with an extra chromosome – that causes delays in development as well as affecting many organs.

TITANS: Tennessee hired Frank Piraino from Boston College as its strength and conditioning coach.

VIKINGS: Minnesota named Kevin Stefanski as its offensive coordinator. He was promoted Dec. 11 as the interim replacement for John DeFilippo, who was fired in his first season on the job with the offense in a severe slump.

FALCONS: Atlanta hired Ben Kotwica, who directed Washington’s special teams the last five years, as its special teams coordinator.

