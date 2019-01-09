With Charlie McAvoy’s impending return, the Boston Bruins have a difficult decision to make on the blue line.

But given that all of the team’s defensemen have missed games this season (12 have been used so far), that’s a good problem to have.

Charlie McAvoy is just about set to return from injury, finally getting the Bruins defense corps to full health. Associated Press/Charles Krupa

Not so good for the defenseman who gets left out, though.

Likely, the decision will be between John Moore and Matt Grzelcyk. Moore helped his cause Tuesday night, recording two assists in a 4-0 shutout of the Wild, his first multipoint effort of the season.

“Coming to a new team with a new structure and new teammates, I think it takes a little while. It took a little longer than I hoped,” Moore said. “I think I’m developing a lot of chemistry with Torey (Krug) and getting a good feel for it on the ice.”

McAvoy likely will return Thursday against the Capitals or Saturday in Toronto. He has steadily progressed from a lower-body injury suffered Dec. 23 in Carolina while blocking a shot.

Grzelcyk got a chance early in the season while Krug was injured, and aside from his own health issues during the course of the season, he’s been a constant in the lineup. In the past couple of weeks, he’s earned time on the penalty kill as well.

A couple hiccups the past few games, however, paired with Moore’s recent strong performances have made it a closer call. Moore’s two assists brought him to three points in the past three games.

Once McAvoy is back, the entire defensive unit changes. He could play back with Zdeno Chara, which leaves Brandon Carlo to play with Krug, a previously successful partnership.

Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller have also shown flashes, so it’s going to be difficult, regardless.

If Moore is the odd man out, at the least he’s making it a bit harder to take him off the ice.

THE NHL is giving Seattle’s future franchise a reward for its investment in bringing the league’s 32nd franchise to the city.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league has promised Seattle it will host the All-Star Game within its first seven seasons, with the team slated to begin play in 2021-22.

Bettman also said Seattle will host the NHL draft, and that event will likely be awarded before the All-Star Game arrives.

Bettman made the announcement as part of his first visit to Seattle since the franchise was approved by the league’s Board of Governors in early December.

