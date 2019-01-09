Maine State Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Hancock on Wednesday evening.

The victim, a man in his late 60s who was wearing dark clothing, was walking along Mud Creek Road when he was hit by the truck around 5:20 p.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said.

The victim died at the scene, about one mile from where Mud Creek Road intersects Route 1. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

McCausland said the victim’s name will be released after his family has been notified. Police closed the road following the accident.

